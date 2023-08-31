Jabra Elite 10: A New Era of Flagship Wireless Earbuds

Jabra has always been known for their innovative and high-quality wireless earbuds, and with the release of the Elite 10, they have once again raised the bar. Unlike previous models, the Elite 10 stand apart from other Jabra earbuds with their unique design and new features.

One of the standout features of the Elite 10 is their design. They are slightly larger than previous models to accommodate the extra components inside, and they also feature a rubberized coating for added comfort and durability. The earbuds have an IP57 rating, making them well suited for active lifestyles.

Jabra has also made improvements to the charging case of the Elite 10. It has been redesigned to be more compact, though it is now unable to stand up on its own. The inner lining of the case is rubberized, providing a level of shock absorption for the earbuds.

In terms of functionality, the Elite 10 offer wireless charging, fast charging via USB-C, and Fast Pair with Android phones. They can be easily configured to suit individual preferences through the Sound+ app.

One notable design choice is the use of oval-shaped ear tips, a first for Jabra. These tips allow for a more comfortable fit and enhance the audio experience by efficiently delivering sound into the ear. Jabra’s ComfortFit technology, which is based on 62,000 ear scans, ensures a tight seal without causing discomfort.

The Elite 10 also feature improved active noise cancellation (ANC). With six onboard microphones, they are able to block or muffle surrounding noise without requiring user calibration. Jabra claims that the Elite 10 offer ANC that is 2x better than their standard ANC, surpassing the performance of previous models.

On the audio front, the Elite 10 are equipped with updated 10mm drivers and offer spatial audio with head tracking. This feature, a first for Jabra, creates a virtual 3D surround sound effect. While the Elite 8 Active also offer spatial audio, they lack the head tracking capability.

When it comes to phone calls, the Elite 10 excel. Jabra’s expertise in this area is evident, with clear and natural voice quality that rivals holding a phone to the ear. Noise and wind reduction have also been improved, making the Elite 10 ideal for hands-free use with virtual assistants like Google Assistant.

Multipoint connections are another strong suit of the Elite 10, allowing users to seamlessly switch between two phones or a phone and another device. The physical buttons on the earbuds are reliable and can be customized through the app.

In terms of battery life, the Elite 10 offer up to six hours of playback with ANC enabled. While not the longest battery life on the market, it is more than sufficient for most users.

Overall, the Jabra Elite 10 deliver on their promise of being a flagship wireless earbud option. With their improved design, enhanced ANC, and spatial audio capabilities, they are a solid choice for audiophiles and those who value clear phone calls. The Elite 10 are available in a range of colors and are expected to be widely available in retail and online stores.

