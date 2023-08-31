Jabra Launches Flagship Earbuds: Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active

Jabra, a well-known earbud maker, is introducing two new premium earbuds to stand out in a market dominated by heavyweights like Apple and Samsung. The flagship Elite 10 earbuds focus on sound quality and comfort, while the fitness-oriented Elite 8 Active buds highlight durability. Both models also feature Jabra’s embrace of spatial audio.

Jabra prioritized consumer comfort when designing the Elite 10 earbuds. They have a semi-open design to prevent any sense of clogged ears and feature oval-shaped, super soft silicone ear tips. Despite the open design, these earbuds include powerful active noise cancellation (ANC). The earbuds use scanning technology to measure noise leakage and play infrasonic sound waves, automatically adjusting the ANC level for optimal performance.

Additionally, the Elite 10 earbuds include larger 10-millimeter drivers for more detailed and richer audio reproduction. Jabra partnered with Dolby to incorporate head tracking spatial audio for an immersive sound experience. The earbuds also have a six-mic system for clear calls and reduced wind noise. The Elite 10s provide up to six hours of battery life and 27 hours including the charging case.

The Elite 8 Active earbuds are designed to be the toughest earbuds available. They have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, surpassing the industry standard IPX7. The earbuds also meet the Military Standard 810H for ruggedized electronics, surviving extreme temperature tests, shocks, impacts, pressure drops, saltwater, and complete submersion. The Elite 8 Actives include ShakeGrip coating on the ear tips for a secure fit during rigorous exercise. They offer eight hours of playback and 32 hours with case recharges.

Both the Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active support wireless charging, multipoint Bluetooth, standalone mono mode, and LE Audio. Jabra plans to release a firmware update for compatibility with the LC3 and LC3 Plus codecs. The earbuds will be available for purchase in September.

Overall, Jabra’s Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active earbuds aim to provide exceptional sound quality, comfort, durability, and immersive audio experiences for consumers seeking high-end earbuds.

