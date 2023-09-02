Living with Lipoedema: My Journey to Diagnosis and Treatment

Summary: After observing her own disproportionately large calves, inspired by Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips’ diagnosis, Amy Collins discovered that she too had lipoedema. Throughout her childhood and teenage years, Amy struggled with her body image and faced emotional challenges due to the condition. Despite her attempts to seek help from doctors, she was often met with skepticism and dismissive responses. It wasn’t until she came across Shaughna’s story that Amy found the vital clue to her condition and decided to advocate for herself. After extensive research, Amy approached her doctor with her findings, leading to a consultation with a specialist in Spain. In March 2022, Amy was officially diagnosed with stage 2 lipoedema and started her journey toward treatment. She underwent surgery to remove 5.3 liters of lipoedema-diseased fat from her calves and continues to pursue further surgeries when financially feasible. Amy hopes that by sharing her story, she can raise awareness about lipoedema, its impact on mental health, and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

Lipoedema, sometimes referred to as “painful fat syndrome,” is a chronic disorder characterized by abnormal fat accumulation, primarily in the legs and sometimes in the arms. The condition often goes undiagnosed for years, leading to emotional distress and hindered quality of life. Common symptoms include heaviness, pain, difficulties with mobility, and physical impairment. Lipoedema is different from lymphedema, which involves swelling due to a malfunctioning lymphatic system.

