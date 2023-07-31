iOS 17: Top Time-Saving Improvements for Your iPhone

When Apple announced iOS 17, it focused on the updates to the iPhone’s communication apps and customization features. However, there are many productivity improvements in iOS 17 that simplify everyday tasks on your phone.

One of the standout features is Live Voicemail, which transcribes voicemail messages on your iPhone screen, allowing you to decide whether or not to take the call. Another feature is the Voicemail button on the lock screen that sends incoming calls directly to voicemail, enabling more efficient call screening.

Check In in iOS 17 is a game changer for messaging. It allows you to let people know when you’ve arrived safely somewhere. The feature also notifies others if you’ve been delayed during your journey.

Interactive widgets have been introduced in iOS 17, allowing you to perform actions directly from the widget without launching the app. Control playback, mark tasks as complete, and manage to-do lists straight from the widget.

Inline predictive text is another time-saving improvement in iOS 17. As you type in apps like Messages and Mail, completed words appear in the text itself, reducing the need for extensive typing.

iOS 17 also introduces password sharing, which allows you to share selected passwords with others. This feature is particularly useful for sharing login credentials with family members or trusted individuals.

Siri has also been streamlined in iOS 17. You can now activate Siri by simply saying “Siri” instead of “Hey, Siri.” Siri also responds to back-to-back requests, making it more convenient to use.

Overall, iOS 17 offers a range of time-saving improvements for your iPhone. From voicemail transcriptions to interactive widgets and streamlined Siri, these features enhance efficiency and productivity on your device.