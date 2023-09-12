CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Qualcomm to Supply Snapdragon 5G Modems for Apple’s Future Smartphone Launches

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Qualcomm to Supply Snapdragon 5G Modems for Apple’s Future Smartphone Launches

Mobile chip supplier Qualcomm has reached an agreement with tech giant Apple to supply Snapdragon 5G Modem RF Systems for smartphone launches between 2024 and 2026. This partnership comes at a time when Apple is facing challenges in China and aims to strengthen its supply chain in other regions. Although the value of the deal was not disclosed by Qualcomm, experts speculate it to be worth billions of dollars.

This new agreement builds upon a previous deal signed between Qualcomm and Apple in 2019, which resolved a legal battle between the two companies. As per Reuters, the supply agreement from that deal will conclude this year. This means that the upcoming iPhones to be announced by Apple will be the last ones to be released under the previous agreement.

The collaboration between Qualcomm and Apple is significant in the chip industry as Qualcomm is a leading provider of mobile chips, while Apple has a significant presence in the smartphone market. UBS analysts estimate that Qualcomm earned approximately $7.26 billion by supplying chips to Apple in 2022.

By securing the supply of Snapdragon 5G Modem RF Systems from Qualcomm, Apple aims to incorporate cutting-edge 5G technology into its future smartphone models. The Snapdragon 5G Modem RF Systems offer advanced features and performance, allowing Apple to deliver improved connectivity and faster data speeds to its users.

Overall, this partnership strengthens Qualcomm’s position as a key player in the mobile chip industry and ensures Apple’s access to advanced chip technology for their upcoming smartphone releases.

Sources:
– Reuters (URL: [source article])

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Apple Announces New iPhones, Apple Watches, and More at “Wonderlust” Event

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Apple Unveils iPhone 15 with USB-C Charging Port: What You Need to Know

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Adobe’s Patch Tuesday Update Fixes Critical Security Flaw in Acrobat and Reader

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Apple Announces New iPhones, Apple Watches, and More at “Wonderlust” Event

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Unveils iPhone 15 with USB-C Charging Port: What You Need to Know

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Adobe’s Patch Tuesday Update Fixes Critical Security Flaw in Acrobat and Reader

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Astronomers Discover Potential Signs of Life on Exoplanet K2-18 b

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments