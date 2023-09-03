Starfield: An Immersive Space Exploration with Abundant Side Content

In the highly anticipated upcoming game Starfield, players can expect to embark on an immersive space exploration journey. Developed by Bethesda, this new IP has been in development for over 15 years, raising the expectations of fans. Although the main storyline of Starfield can be completed in under 20 hours, it is important to note that this only accounts for a fraction of the game’s content.

While the main story is relatively short, Starfield offers a vast amount of side content, providing players with over 100 hours of gameplay. With an enormous universe consisting of more than 100 star systems and over 1,000 planets to explore, players can indulge in countless adventures and activities beyond the main narrative. Bethesda’s Vice President of PR and Marketing, Pete Hines, shared his own experience with the game, revealing that he has put in over 150 to 160 hours and still has much more to do.

Although Starfield may seem shorter in comparison to other Bethesda titles like Fallout 4 and Skyrim, which had double the length of the main storyline, it compensates by delivering a plethora of side quests and activities. Bethesda has skillfully integrated these additional elements into the game, allowing players to engage with them while progressing through the main story.

While some fans may be disappointed with the duration of the main storyline in Starfield, it is important to consider the game’s accessibility to newcomers to the RPG genre. Unlike other games where players may spend forty or fifty hours solely on the main story, Starfield allows players to tailor their gameplay experience based on their preferences. This approach makes the game less intimidating and more approachable for players who are new to Bethesda games or the RPG genre in general.

In conclusion, Starfield promises to be an expansive and immersive space exploration game, providing players with numerous hours of gameplay through its extensive side content. While the main storyline may not be as lengthy as some fans expected, the rich and diverse universe of Starfield guarantees an unforgettable journey through the depths of space.

