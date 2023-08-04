CityLife

Baldur’s Gate 3: A Highly Anticipated RPG

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
The highly anticipated release of Baldur’s Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios, has caused quite a stir in the gaming community. As the game arrives on PC, players are eagerly diving into the immersive world, putting Steam to the test. Despite the immense interest in the game, it appears that everything is running smoothly so far, thanks to the efforts of the developers.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is no ordinary RPG. It has been meticulously crafted and is the culmination of years of development. Although some see it as a competitor to Starfield, a game from Microsoft, Baldur’s Gate 3 has its own unique appeal. Larian Studios, based in Belgium, has chosen to maintain its independence and has no desire to be acquired. Instead, they have focused on ensuring a successful launch of Baldur’s Gate 3.

The PC version of the game was released a month earlier than planned, while the PlayStation 5 version is set to launch on September 6th. It seems Larian Studios is not interested in engaging in exclusivity deals. However, Xbox players may have to wait until 2024 for their version of the game due to unforeseen technical challenges.

According to Steam Charts, there has been a significant surge in player activity, indicating the game’s popularity. It is still early to determine the full extent of the game’s success, but it is clear that Baldur’s Gate 3 has made a significant impact.

Are you patiently waiting for the PlayStation 5 launch, or have you already plunged into the world of Baldur’s Gate 3? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

