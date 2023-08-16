The Steam Deck: Accessing User Reviews with ProtonDB

The Steam Deck is a powerful device that allows users to play Windows games through innovative software technology. However, even games that are labeled as Steam-Verified may not always run smoothly on the Deck. To provide users with direct access to reports on how specific games perform on the device, ProtonDB, a crowdsourced platform for gamer reviews of Steam Deck and Linux games, has introduced dedicated tabs for sorting reviews based on PC or Steam Deck.

While the Steam Deck supports over 8,000 games, it can be uncertain how well a game will actually run on the device. Valve has attempted to simplify this process by categorizing games as Verified (expected to run flawlessly), Playable (able to run, but may not be an ideal portable experience), or Unsupported (either doesn’t run at all or requires significant tweaking to work). However, recent examples like Remnant 2 have raised questions about the reliability of the “Verified” label.

To search for Steam Deck user reviews on ProtonDB, users can now filter performance reports by platform, choosing between PC, Steam Deck, or both. By entering the title of a game into the search bar, users will be presented with a list of reviews categorized under “All,” “PC,” or “Steam Deck” tabs. These reviews, submitted by users themselves, may vary in detail. Users often share their experiences and recommended settings for games like Cyberpunk 2077, providing insight into the game’s performance based on their hours spent playing.

ProtonDB gathers information from SteamDB, which means that only games available on Steam’s store can be reviewed on the platform. While this excludes games like Diablo IV, which are exclusive to other platforms, it still provides a valuable resource to assess how games are running on the Steam Deck.

It is important to note that not all Steam-Verified games perform equally well on the device. Recent concerns have emerged regarding the accuracy of the Verified badge, as some games labeled as such fail to meet the expected level of performance. Remnant 2, for example, suffers from substandard performance despite being labeled as Verified. This raises concerns about whether the Steam Deck’s hardware can keep up with modern games utilizing advanced graphical rendering techniques.

ProtonDB serves as a useful tool for real users to gauge a game’s compatibility with the Steam Deck. While ProtonDB’s reviews for certain titles may be limited in number, they can provide valuable insights into the overall gaming experience on the device.