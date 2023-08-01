Nintendo’s Approval Process for Collaborative Projects Revealed by Jupiter Corporation

Jupiter Corporation, the Japanese developer responsible for the Picross series on the Nintendo Switch, has shed light on the challenges of collaborating with Nintendo. Managing director Norichika Meguro explained that the team had been eager to work with Nintendo on a project for the 30th anniversary of the Picross series in 2025. However, they faced difficulties in obtaining Nintendo’s approval for their pitch. Meguro stated that it had become increasingly harder to navigate Nintendo’s approval process.

Nintendo owns the rights to the “Picross” name, while Jupiter owns the systems behind the puzzle games. All Picross games on the Switch have been developed and published solely by Jupiter, without any involvement from Nintendo. Meguro expressed frustration, emphasizing that the final decision lies with Nintendo and not with the developers.

Although this account is from a single developer, it is well-known that Nintendo is incredibly protective of its intellectual property. However, in recent years, Nintendo has opened up to collaborations with external development teams. Examples include The Legend of Zelda: Cadence of Hyrule and partnerships with companies like Xbox and Illumination.

Collaborating with Nintendo has proven to be beneficial for many developers, as it can greatly improve their situation. MercurySteam, the team behind Metroid Dread, recently praised the experience of working with Nintendo, even though they had to meet the company’s rigorous standards.

The question arises whether Nintendo should adopt a more open approach to collaborative efforts like Sega or continue its stricter approach to lending out its intellectual property. Share your thoughts in the comments section.