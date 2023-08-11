Speculating the Possibility of USB-C iPhones in Apple’s Upcoming Lineup

Apple is set to announce its annual iPhone event either on August 29 or September 5, with the official unveiling of the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro line scheduled for September 12. Pre-orders will begin on September 15, and customers can expect to receive their new phones starting from September 22.

While the details of the iPhone 15 models are already widely known, there have been speculations about the existence of additional iPhone models that are not part of this lineup. Code decipherer @aaronp613 has uncovered evidence pointing to the possibility of Apple refreshing some existing iPhones to include USB-C ports.

Previously, it was confirmed that the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max would be the first models to transition from Lightning to USB-C. However, with global regulations influencing the decision to change charging ports, it is plausible that Apple may opt to update a few existing iPhone models to continue their availability in the market. This move would be unprecedented for the iPhone, but not entirely surprising given the recent port transition of the Apple TV remote.

Speculations about which existing iPhones may receive the USB-C treatment include the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Both of these models are powered by the A15 chip and have the potential to fit into Apple’s lineup for the next couple of years.

However, these predictions are purely speculative based on deciphered code, and it is equally likely that these hints of additional iPhone models are simply misleading. Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether Apple will introduce USB-C to any existing iPhones or limited the transition to the upcoming iPhone 15 models. Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of USB-C iPhones? Share your opinions in the comments below.