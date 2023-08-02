July Patch Updates: Apple, Google, and Microsoft Fix Major Security Flaws

Tech giants Apple, Google, and Microsoft have continued their summer patch cycle by releasing multiple updates to address security vulnerabilities that have been exploited in real-life attacks. Enterprise software firms SAP, Citrix, and Oracle also released patches to fix serious bugs. Here’s what you need to know about the major patches released in July.

Apple released two security updates in July. The first was a security-only Rapid Security Response patch, the second time Apple had issued such a patch. However, the initial release, iOS 16.5.1 9 (a), had to be retracted as it broke several websites for users. Apple reissued the update as iOS 16.5.1 (c) a few days later, resolving the WebKit issue. Apple also released iOS 16.6, a major point upgrade with 25 security fixes. This update addressed the already exploited WebKit bug tracked as CVE-2023-37450, as well as other bugs in the iOS operating system.

Microsoft’s July Patch Tuesday fixed 132 vulnerabilities, including multiple zero-day flaws. One of the bugs, CVE-2023-36884, has not yet been fixed, but Microsoft has provided steps to mitigate the already exploited flaw. Other zero-day flaws include CVE-2023-32046 and CVE-2023-36874, which could allow an attacker to gain admin rights. Users are advised to update their systems as soon as possible.

Google updated its Android operating system, fixing numerous security vulnerabilities, including three that might be under limited, targeted exploitation. The vulnerabilities include a critical remote code execution (RCE) bug, a moderate-impact issue in the Arm Mali GPU driver, and a high-severity flaw that affects Arm Mali GPU kernel drivers. Users should check for available updates and install them promptly.

Google also released the Chrome 115 update for its browser, addressing 20 security vulnerabilities. While none of the vulnerabilities were known to have been exploited in real-life attacks, it is highly recommended that users update their systems, as Chrome is a frequently targeted platform.

Stay updated and ensure your devices are protected by installing the latest security patches from these tech giants.