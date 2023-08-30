Italy’s Choice for ECB Executive Board Brings Skills in Digital Money and Pragmatism

Italy has chosen Piero Cipollone as its candidate for the European Central Bank’s executive board. Cipollone, a veteran of the Bank of Italy, is known for his expertise in economics, particularly in the field of digital money. He has also been praised for his pragmatism and ability to navigate the relationship between Italy’s eurosceptic government and EU institutions.

Cipollone, 61, has been involved in the Panetta-led task force that is studying the creation of a digital euro. The ECB is expected to make a decision on this project in October. Those familiar with Cipollone describe him as a moderate who is focused on the real-world impact of economic policies.

Cipollone’s background includes four years at the World Bank, where he supervised several countries including Italy, Greece, and Portugal. According to Salvatore Rossi, former general director of the Bank of Italy, Cipollone’s time in Washington gave him a pragmatic approach and a deep understanding of the economic impact on families and businesses.

Born in 1962, Cipollone earned a master’s degree in economics from Stanford University. He joined the Bank of Italy’s economic research department in 1993 and remained there for 15 years before moving to Washington.

Cipollone gained public attention in 2018 when then-prime minister Giuseppe Conte sought his advice on economic matters. However, there were concerns among eurosceptic politicians that Cipollone’s influence would lead to a more moderate stance towards the EU.

Since becoming a deputy governor of the Bank of Italy in 2020, Cipollone has focused on digital currencies. He believes that central banks must prepare for a future where cash is less prevalent and the private sector competes with central banks in controlling money.

Cipollone has stated that the digital euro should primarily be used as a means of payment, rather than as an investment or store of value, in order to prevent depositors from withdrawing their funds in times of economic instability.

Overall, Cipollone is seen as a candidate who can bring analytical and objective reasoning to the ECB, and who will be attentive to the practical implications of economic decisions.

