Italy’s Choice for ECB Executive Board Brings Expertise in Digital Money and Pragmatism

Piero Cipollone, Italy’s nominee for the European Central Bank’s (ECB) executive board, is known for his ability to work alongside eurosceptic governments and EU institutions. Cipollone, a 30-year veteran of the Bank of Italy, has extensive knowledge of economics, particularly in the field of digital money. He is also praised for his pragmatism and focus on the real-world impact of economic policies.

Cipollone, who has been part of a task force studying the creation of a digital euro, is expected to contribute to the ECB’s decision on whether to move forward with the project in October. People familiar with him describe him as a moderate and compare him to former ECB president Mario Draghi, known as the “saviour of the euro.” According to Salvatore Rossi, former general director of the Bank of Italy, Cipollone shares Draghi’s analytical and objective approach to economic decision-making.

Cipollone spent four years at the World Bank, where he oversaw several countries including Italy, Albania, and Portugal. His time in Washington provided him with a pragmatic approach and a deeper understanding of the impact of economic decisions on families and businesses in different countries.

Born in 1962, Cipollone holds a master’s degree in economics from Stanford University. He joined the Bank of Italy in 1993, working in the prestigious economic research department for 15 years before his tenure at the World Bank.

Cipollone gained prominence in 2018 when he was appointed as economic advisor to then-Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. However, his role came under scrutiny when it was revealed that his speeches were reviewed by individuals skeptical of an aggressive anti-EU stance. Since then, Cipollone has been promoted to deputy governor of the Bank of Italy, focusing on digital currencies and the need for central banks to adapt to the changing landscape of money.

Cipollone advocates for the digital euro to be primarily used as a means of payment rather than an investment or a store of value, in order to prevent depositors from fleeing to digital euro accounts in times of financial distress.

Sources: Reuters