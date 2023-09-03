Strong Race for George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in Dutch Grand Prix

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton had a solid performance in the Dutch Grand Prix, securing fifth and sixth place, respectively.

George Russell made an impressive start, defending his position against Perez until he was overtaken by the faster Red Bull. Despite a five-second penalty incurred during his pit stop, Russell managed his race well and maintained his position. He expressed satisfaction with the result, considering it the maximum achievable for the team. He acknowledged that Ferrari was just a step ahead of them in this race and commended Red Bull’s speed in the high-speed corners.

Lewis Hamilton employed an offset strategy by starting on the Hard tire and extending his stint before switching to the Medium tire. Although a minor contact with Piastri resulted in a five-second penalty, Hamilton’s tire strategy helped him pass Norris and Albon on the track, securing sixth place. He acknowledged the challenges of following in the DRS train but was pleased with the overall outcome.

Mercedes scored 18 points, further extending their lead in the constructors’ championship with a 45-point advantage over Ferrari. Team Principal Toto Wolff emphasized the importance of not becoming too satisfied with fifth and sixth place finishes. He commended the drivers for accepting their penalties and maintaining focus on the race.

Andrew Shovlin, Trackside Engineering Director, highlighted the team’s limitations on low-downforce circuits and praised the drivers and team for minimizing the points loss in the constructors’ championship. He discussed the challenges of managing the tires in the hot conditions and expressed optimism for the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix, where the higher downforce level is expected to suit the Mercedes car better.

In conclusion, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton delivered a strong performance in the Dutch Grand Prix, maximizing their points despite challenges and penalties. The team remains focused on improving their performance and is looking forward to the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix.

Sources:

– Source article: Formula 1 website