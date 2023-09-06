“The Battle Against Mr Jingles: Tackling London’s Mouse Problem”

Summary: London’s housing stock, particularly old Victorian terraces and Georgian houses converted into multiple flats, provide the perfect environment for mice to thrive. The author recounts their struggle with a persistent mouse housemate named Mr Jingles, who managed to outsmart traditional traps and bait. Eventually, they called in a professional pest control worker who used trade-only baits and poison gels to successfully eradicate the mice. After weeks without any signs of mice, they hope that they have finally won the battle against Mr Jingles.

London, like many cities, has a problem with mice and other rodents. Its housing stock, consisting of old Victorian terraces and Georgian houses converted into multiple flats, provides easy access for these creatures to move between buildings through gaps in brickwork and pipes. The abundance of kitchens in these houses offers a constant food source for the mice.

The author’s personal experience with a mouse housemate, whom they named Mr Jingles, highlights the difficulty of dealing with the mice problem in London. Traditional traps and bait were ineffective against this clever mouse. Even glue traps, considered cruel, failed to capture Mr Jingles. The author eventually called in a professional pest control worker who used specialized baits and strategically positioned poison gels. This approach proved more successful in targeting the mice.

The problem of mice in London is widespread, leading to a boom in pest control businesses. Many mice in London have become immune to the rodenticides available in shops, necessitating the use of trade-only baits by professionals. The pest control worker assured the author that they would eventually eliminate Mr Jingles and seal up all the entry points to prevent future infestations.

After weeks of monitoring and baiting, the author has not seen any mice for two weeks. They hope that this marks the end of Mr Jingles and their battle against the mice infestation. However, they acknowledge the cunning nature of mice and remain cautious.