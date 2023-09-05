Starfield: Exploring Space Travel and Planets

Since the early access launch of Starfield, players have been eager to learn more about the game’s mechanics, particularly in relation to space travel and planetary exploration. Content creator and Santa Monica Studio developer Alanah Pearce took on the challenge of flying from one planet to another in a starship during a Twitch stream, providing valuable insights into the game’s capabilities.

After an arduous seven-hour journey, Pearce successfully made it from Earth to Pluto, confirming that players can indeed fly directly from planet to planet within the same solar system. However, the process of physically landing on a planet in Starfield is not currently possible. Instead, the transition between planets is accompanied by loading screens and a canned landing animation.

Pearce also discovered some interesting details about the game’s planetary systems. Planets follow actual orbits and have a day/night cycle based on the position of the sun. This attention to detail adds depth to the gameplay experience.

Starfield’s director, Todd Howard, had previously explained that the on-planet and outer space experiences are separate realities within the game. The studio’s focus was on ensuring that both aspects are immersive and enjoyable, rather than investing time in engineering a seamless transition between the two.

So, while it is possible to manually fly between planets, utilizing the menus for travel is more efficient and aligns with the game’s design intentions. Starfield’s early access is currently available for players with the Constellation Edition or Digital Premium Edition, and the official release is scheduled for September 6th for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

