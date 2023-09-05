Armored Core Games Need to be Made Available on Modern Consoles

The recent release of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has brought FromSoftware’s popular Armored Core series back into the spotlight. Fans, both old and new, are enjoying the game and are eagerly looking for more. However, accessing previous titles in the series has proven to be a challenge.

Despite the series’ long history, spanning back to 1997 with almost 20 entries, none of the past Armored Core games are available for download on modern consoles or PC. In order to play any of the older games, players need to have consoles from two, three, or even four generations ago. This limits the accessibility of the games and makes it difficult for players to enjoy the full series.

Currently, Armored Core: Verdict Day, which can be considered a sort of AC5.5, is available for download on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Additionally, the original Armored Core can still be purchased on the PlayStation Store, but again, only for PlayStation 3. This severely limits the options for players who want to experience the entire series.

One potential solution is to track down a PlayStation 3 with backward compatibility for PlayStation 2 games. This would allow players to access almost the entire back catalog of Armored Core games, as long as they have physical copies. However, this method requires finding specific hardware and is not a feasible option for many players.

Another option is emulation, but this route is legally murky and may require technical knowledge that new fans may not possess. It would be much simpler if FromSoftware made the series available for download on modern consoles. The success of Fires of Rubicon proves that there is a demand for the series, and it is about time for the company to revive its past by making the games accessible to a wider audience.

In conclusion, the lack of availability of the Armored Core series on modern consoles and PC is a disappointment for fans. FromSoftware should take advantage of the success of Fires of Rubicon and make the series available for download, allowing both new and old players to experience the entire series without the need for outdated hardware.

