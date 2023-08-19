Nintendo Restricts Purchases on eShop from Other Countries

Nintendo has implemented restrictions on purchases made on the eShop from countries where gamers can buy digital games at a lower price, such as Argentina and Turkey. The company has updated the error message displayed when attempting to make a purchase from the Argentinian eShop without a bank card or gift card registered for that particular country.

Users now receive error code 2813-2470, accompanied by a message stating that the payment methods available for the Nintendo eShop in a specific country may only accept payment methods or credit cards issued in that same country. This means that credit cards from other countries, such as Mexico, will not work on the eShop in Argentina.

The restriction aims to prevent users from taking advantage of lower prices available in specific regions. By limiting payment methods to those issued in the same country, Nintendo ensures that customers pay the appropriate price for their region.

This move by Nintendo indicates a shift in their approach to regional pricing and is aimed at maintaining a fair purchasing system for all users. While customers may be disappointed by this restriction, it ensures that prices are consistent across regions and prevents users from exploiting price discrepancies.

It is worth noting that the restriction applies specifically to the Nintendo eShop and does not affect physical game purchases or other online platforms.

Nintendo’s decision to restrict purchases on the eShop from other countries is in line with their efforts to create a fair and equitable system for gamers worldwide. This move will help to ensure that prices remain consistent and prevent users from bypassing regional pricing structures.