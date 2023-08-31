Starfield Accessibility Review Raises Concerns About Lack of Accessibility Options

A recently released accessibility review of the highly anticipated space RPG game Starfield has raised concerns about the lack of accessibility options in the game. The review was posted by content creator and accessibility consultant Steve Saylor, who has previously worked with studios like Naughty Dog and Ubisoft. Saylor called the accessibility options in Starfield “extremely disappointing” and noted that they fell short of expectations.

In his review, Saylor pointed out specific areas where the game lacked accessibility features. The main accessibility options in the game’s settings menu were limited to general subtitles, dialogue subtitles, toggle iron sights, and large menu fonts, which can only be toggled on or off. Saylor highlighted the lack of customization options for subtitles, such as font type, color, and background opacity, and expressed concern that the stylized font used in Starfield could be problematic for players with dyslexia. He also noted the lack of contrast in the menus and in-game HUD, making it difficult to read white text on lighter-colored backgrounds.

Saylor acknowledged that Starfield does have some accessibility features, such as a center dot to help with motion sickness and high-contrast visuals when using the in-game scanner. However, he emphasized that the overall offering paled in comparison to other blockbuster games like The Last of Us Part II, which offers around 60 different accessibility options including high-contrast mode, magnification, text-to-speech, and customizable subtitles.

Saylor made it clear that he still enjoyed Starfield and praised aspects like the soundtrack and companions. However, he emphasized that the lack of accessibility options should be attributed to Bethesda, the game’s developer, rather than Xbox, who has prioritized accessibility in their gaming business in recent years.

It remains uncertain whether future updates to Starfield will address the accessibility concerns raised by Saylor. However, with Bethesda now under the Xbox umbrella, there may be hope for additional accessibility options in the future.

Sources: Steve Saylor (YouTube Review), Kotaku (Interview)