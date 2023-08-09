Street Fighter 6 TMNT Crossover Content Pricing Revealed

Capcom recently announced a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) crossover for Street Fighter 6, adding new costumes, accessories, emotes, stamps, and more. While the pricing information was not initially provided, the costs of the new TMNT content have now been revealed.

Players can purchase four full Turtle costumes for their in-game avatars, each costing 750 Fighter Coins. Alternatively, they can opt for the colored Turtle masks, priced at 250 Fighter Coins each. The game also offers sticker sets (100 Fighter Coins), taunts (250), in-game camera frames (100), and in-game device wallpapers (100). The total cost of all the TMNT content adds up to 5300 Fighter Coins.

Fighter Coins are the game’s premium currency and can be earned or purchased with real money. They are sold in bundles of 250, 610, 1250, and 2750. To unlock all the TMNT content, players would need to buy two bundles of 2750 Fighter Coins, which amounts to $99.98 / £79.96. This is considerably higher than the game’s base price of $59.99 / £54.98.

It’s worth noting that the TMNT costumes are not new playable fighters but rather skins for the player’s avatar, primarily used in the game’s World Tour mode.

In comparison, when the TMNT were introduced in Warner Bros’ DC fighting game Injustice 2, the fighter pack included all four Turtles as separate, fully-fledged fighters, along with two additional fighters, Atom and Enchantress. The price for the fighter pack was $19.99 / £15.99.

The Street Fighter 6 TMNT crossover aims to coincide with the release of the latest TMNT feature film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, currently showing in cinemas.