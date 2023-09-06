Israel’s Digital Quality of Life Plummets Due to Internet Affordability

Israel has experienced a significant decline in its digital quality of life, dropping 16 places to settle at 17th globally, according to Surfshark’s 5th annual Digital Quality of Life Index (DQL). The index evaluates five core pillars, including Internet Quality, E-Security, E-Government, Internet Affordability, and E-Infrastructure.

While four of the five pillars either maintained or improved their ranking, Israel’s collapse in Internet Affordability from 1st to 21st had the most substantial impact on its overall score. The country’s lowest-performing pillar, E-Security, which assesses a country’s readiness to combat cybercrime and the strength of its data protection laws, remained unchanged at 32nd place.

Israel’s decline can be attributed to its significant drop in Internet affordability compared to other countries. The affordability of fixed internet and mobile internet worldwide has increased by 11% and 26% respectively since 2022, but Israel has not aligned with this trend, leading to its deterioration in this category.

Surfshark’s spokeswoman, Gabriele Racaityte-Krasauske, emphasized the importance of evaluating a nation’s digital quality of life, especially considering that so many aspects of daily life, such as work, education, and leisure, now rely heavily on online activities. The DQL Index aims to identify areas of strength and areas that require attention in order to improve a country’s digital well-being.

Despite its decline, Israel still ranks higher than Turkey (55th) and Saudi Arabia (45th) in terms of digital quality of life in 2023. The country’s Internet Quality remains 34% higher than the global average. Additionally, Israel demonstrates relatively strong capabilities in combating cybercrime, and its data protection laws are commendable compared to other countries in the region.

The Digital Quality of Life Index is an annual study conducted by Surfshark, an independent cybersecurity company specializing in privacy solutions. It ranks 121 countries based on their digital well-being.

