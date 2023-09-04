Key Insights Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity: Western Digital Fair Value Estimate is US$62.17

In a recent analysis, it has been estimated that Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is undervalued by 26% based on its current share price of US$45.96. The fair value estimate for the company is US$62.17. To determine the stock’s intrinsic value, analysts have employed the 2-stage growth model, which takes into account two stages of the company’s growth.

In the initial stage, the cash flows to the business over the next ten years are estimated. Analyst estimates are used where available, but when not, the previous free cash flow is extrapolated. It is assumed that companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, while companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow over this period. These cash flows are then discounted to their present value to account for the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today.

After calculating the present value of future cash flows, the Terminal Value is calculated to account for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate the Terminal Value at a future growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield. The terminal cash flows are then discounted to the present value.

The total value of the company is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value. This results in the Total Equity Value, which, in the case of Western Digital, is US$20 billion. Dividing this value by the number of shares outstanding shows that the company is undervalued by 26% relative to the current share price.

It is important to note that valuations are imprecise instruments and can be influenced by various factors. The calculation above relies on two key assumptions: the discount rate and the cash flows. It is recommended for investors to redo the calculations themselves and adjust the inputs to suit their own analysis.

In summary, based on the 2-stage Free Cash Flow to Equity model, Western Digital Corporation is estimated to be undervalued by 26%. Investors should consider this analysis along with other factors when forming their investment thesis for the company.

