Rumored PS5 Slim Leaked Images and Video Surface Online

Rumors have been circulating that Sony might release a PS5 Slim model in September, and now leaked images and a video of the alleged device have appeared online. The leaked images show a slimmer and slightly shorter PS5 model, which appears to have a removable disc drive.

The first image of the rumored PS5 Slim was leaked on a Chinese forum, followed by a leaked video from Better Way Electronics, an Australian PlayStation repair specialist, offering a closer look at the potential future model. The video showcases the plastic case of the rumored PS5 Slim, featuring a bulge for the disc drive, a curved middle section with vents, two slits on each side, and dual USB-C ports on the front.

Insider Gaming reported last year that Sony was preparing a PS5 with a detachable disc drive, rumored to be released in September 2023. According to the rumors, the PS5 Slim may be sold without the disc drive or in a bundle, potentially making it the default model. People would have the option to attach a disc drive at a later date. Currently, consumers can choose between the $399 PS5 Digital Edition or the $499 PS5 with a disc drive.

Microsoft has also referenced the speculation about a PS5 Slim in documents filed during the FTC v. Microsoft hearing. Microsoft believes that the PS5 Slim will be priced at $399.99, the same price as the PS5 Digital Edition.

Sony recently commenced its first sales of the PS5 in the UK, Germany, India, and other parts of Europe. This coincided with the announcement that the company has sold 40 million PS5 units since its launch.

As the rumored release date for the PS5 Slim approaches, fans eagerly await confirmation regarding its authenticity. Only time will tell if these leaked photos and videos are indeed the real deal.