Starfield Not Available in UAE, Disappointing Fans

Starfield, the highly anticipated open-world, action role-playing game from Bethesda Studios, was released globally on Friday. Gamers around the world excitedly stayed up overnight to access the game and explore its promise of deep space exploration. However, fans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were left disappointed as the game was not available in the country’s designated Xbox store.

While Starfield is listed on the Steam platform, its release on Wednesday might provide an alternative for UAE gamers. Some users on social media have reported that their pre-orders were cancelled ahead of the launch, although the reasons for this remain unclear. The National has reached out to Xbox for comment on the matter.

Both Virgin Megastore and Geekay have stated that they are not stocking physical copies of the game yet. However, Geekay is offering the Steam key for sale online.

Starfield introduces a new universe from Bethesda, who are known for their popular open-world games like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series. Described by the company’s executive producer and director, Todd Howard, as “Skyrim in space”, the game has received positive reviews, achieving a score of 87 out of 100 on review aggregator site Metacritic.

The game offers players the chance to explore 1,000 different planets, engage in space flight, build colonies in space, and battle aliens. Bethesda aims to build on their past successes while learning from earlier mistakes, such as the divisive voice acting in Fallout 4.

Starfield is available in other Arabian Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, where gamers have taken to social media to express their praise for the game.

