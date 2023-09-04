Understanding RPE: A Valuable Metric for Training Intensity

RPE, or Rating of Perceived Exertion, is a training metric that measures how hard a training session feels subjectively. It provides valuable insight into training intensity without the need for additional gadgets or equipment. RPE can be quantified numerically or described descriptively, offering flexibility in measuring effort levels during workouts.

Traditionally, the Borg Scale has been used to measure RPE, with exercise intensities graded on a scale of 6 to 20. However, a more practical approach is to grade exercise intensity on a scale of 1-10. This simpler scale provides a clearer understanding of different intensities and is recommended for ease of use.

RPE is a valuable metric for several reasons. Firstly, it is free and easy to use, requiring no additional on-bike gadgets or laboratory testing. Secondly, it is an all-encompassing indicator of training load, particularly for the internal training load. While other metrics such as heart rate and power provide external training load information, RPE provides insight into the actual subjective experience of effort.

By incorporating RPE into training, cyclists can better understand their individual limits, monitor fatigue levels, and adjust training accordingly. It allows for a more intuitive training approach, helping to ensure that workouts are appropriately challenging without risking overtraining or undertraining.

While technology has provided cyclists with a wealth of training data, RPE offers a back-to-basics approach to monitoring training intensity. It serves as a valuable complement to objective metrics, providing a subjective perspective on effort levels. Incorporating RPE into training can enhance training effectiveness and optimize performance.

In conclusion, RPE is a useful and under-rated training metric that should be considered by cyclists of all levels. It provides valuable insight into training intensity and can be easily integrated into training without the need for additional gadgets. By incorporating RPE into training, cyclists can better monitor and adjust their efforts, leading to improved performance and training outcomes.

Source: Borg, G. (1982). Psychophysical bases of perceived exertion. Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, 14(5), 377-381.