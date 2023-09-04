Aiming and Team Caravan to Release PS5 and PS4 Versions of Free-to-Play Action RPG “Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Battle Chronicle” in 2024

Aiming and Team Caravan have announced their plans to release PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of the popular free-to-play action RPG, “Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Battle Chronicle.” The game initially launched for PC, iOS, and Android in August 2021 and has achieved over one million downloads worldwide.

The upcoming releases on PS5 and PS4 will provide players with the opportunity to enjoy the game on a larger screen with a controller. However, it should be noted that progress from the PC, iOS, and Android versions of the game will not be transferrable to the PlayStation versions.

“Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Battle Chronicle” is set in the world of the popular light novel and anime series of the same name. Players take on the role of a protagonist who forms a team of adventurers to explore dungeons, battle monsters, and uncover the secrets of the mythical land.

The game features a deep combat system with various playable characters, each with their own unique abilities and playstyles. Players can strategize and coordinate their team’s actions in real-time battles against formidable opponents.

With the upcoming releases on PS5 and PS4, Aiming and Team Caravan aim to broaden the game’s accessibility and reach a wider audience of console gamers. The PS5 and PS4 versions are scheduled for release in 2024.

