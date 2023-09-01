Why Apple’s Delay in Releasing a Foldable Phone May Hurt Its Market Share

Apple, the dominant player in the smartphone market, has yet to release a foldable phone despite rumors and patents suggesting otherwise. This delay could be costly for Apple, as competitors like Samsung, Google, and Microsoft make headway with their own foldable devices.

The global smartphone market has experienced a decline in sales, and Apple’s iPhone revenue has declined for three consecutive quarters. With foldable phones becoming the most exciting innovation in the industry, Apple’s lack of a foldable offering puts it at a disadvantage.

While Apple holds a 17% market share globally, Samsung leads with 20%, according to market research company Counterpoint. The demand for folding phones is expected to double to $54 billion in the next five years, and if Apple doesn’t catch up, it could lose further to Samsung.

The rumored Apple foldable phone, called the iPhone Flip, is not expected to launch until 2025 or later, according to analyst Ross Young. In the meantime, Apple has reportedly discussed the possibility of a foldable notebook, potentially for its MacBook or iPad product lines.

It’s unclear why Apple is taking its time to enter the foldable phone market. Some speculate that Apple doesn’t feel the need to be ultracompetitive in this sector yet, given its strong hold on the market. However, with the growing demand for foldable phones, Apple may need to expedite its entry or risk falling behind its rivals.

Despite Apple’s delay, other companies are making significant strides with their foldable devices. Samsung has been offering its folding Galaxy since 2019, while Google recently released a folding Pixel at a similar price point. Microsoft also entered the market with its folding Surface Duo 2 in 2021.

In conclusion, Apple’s delay in releasing a foldable phone could potentially harm its market share and allow competitors to gain an advantage. As the demand for folding phones rises, Apple may need to act quickly to maintain its position as a market leader.

