Transforming an Original N64 Controller into a Wireless Switch-Compatible Controller

Nintendo’s official Switch-compatible wireless controller Nintendo 64 has been difficult to come by due to limited supply and difficulty in international shipping. However, 8BitDo, a Hong Kong-based manufacturer of wireless controllers, has offered a potential alternative with their Mod Kit for the Original N64 Controller. The kit transforms the original retro N64 controller into a wireless Bluetooth controller compatible with the Nintendo Switch and Android devices. The setup process is relatively easy and does not require soldering.

The 8BitDo Mod Kit includes a replacement board and rumble pack, and an optional ultra-precise Hall Effect joystick. The kit can be purchased for $29.99 or $39.99 depending on whether the Hall Effect joystick is included. The cost-effectiveness of the kit is up for debate, as purchasing a broken N64 controller separately may be more expensive than buying the official Nintendo controller. However, if you already own a faulty N64 controller, modding it with the 8BitDo kit is a cost-effective option.

The process of transforming the controller involves disassembling the original controller, cleaning the shell, buttons, and membranes, and replacing the original board with the new one provided in the kit. The kit includes a video tutorial and detailed instructions to guide users through the process. Once the assembly is complete, the wireless transmitter, contained within the rumble pack, must be attached for the controller to function properly.

The end result is a wireless controller that seamlessly syncs with the Nintendo Switch and is recognized as an N64 controller during gameplay. The controller provides a nostalgic feel for playing classic N64 games and offers an alternative for gamers who are unable or unwilling to purchase the official Nintendo controller.

