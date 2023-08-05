Iron Galaxy to Create 10th Anniversary Update for Xbox’s Killer Instinct Reboot

Iron Galaxy, the development studio behind the popular fighting game Killer Instinct, is set to release a special 10th anniversary update for Xbox’s Killer Instinct reboot. The announcement was made during the Evo event in Las Vegas.

The update will include various enhancements such as balance tweaks, improved matchmaking, and 4K support for Xbox Series X|S consoles. The original reboot of the classic fighting game franchise was released for Xbox One in 2013, developed by Double Helix Games. However, after Double Helix Games was acquired by Amazon, Iron Galaxy took over the post-launch development of Killer Instinct.

James Goddard, design director of Killer Instinct’s second and third seasons, revealed during Evo that the upcoming update will include a major upgrade to all PlayFab services, resulting in smoother matchmaking and easier tournaments. This update aims to ensure the longevity of the game and support the Killer Instinct community for the next decade.

Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, expressed his interest in bringing back the Killer Instinct series in a recent interview. He mentioned that he and Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty have discussed the possibility of continuing the franchise. Spencer emphasized their desire to work on the series, highlighting the love for the game and the passionate response from the community.

As Iron Galaxy prepares to release the 10th anniversary update for Xbox’s Killer Instinct reboot, fans can look forward to enjoying a more balanced and enhanced gaming experience.