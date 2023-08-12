Great Deals on Roomba j7 Plus and Apple Watch Series 7

The Roomba j7 Plus, known for its exceptional performance, is currently on sale for Verge readers at Wellbots for $549, a discount of $250 from its original price. This model boasts a dual rubber roller brush system that effectively picks up dirt and an AI obstacle avoidance feature that ensures it avoids any hindrances on the floor. It has also received updates, such as Siri support and the ability to function as a security camera. Additionally, the discounted “Plus” model comes with an auto-empty dock, saving users from the hassle of maintenance. Wellbots is also offering a discount on the Roomba Combo j7 Plus, which includes a mop, bringing its price down to $799 from the usual $1,049.

Apple Watch Series 7, the latest smartwatch from Apple, is expected to be released next month alongside the iPhone 15. As a result, there are currently discounts on some previous models, including the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE, available at Walmart for $299, a $100 discount. While the Series 8 offers newer features like Crash Detection and temperature sensors for menstrual tracking, the Series 7 still boasts the same processing power, always-on display, and health-tracking features, making it a viable option for users who want to save $130.

In addition to these deals, there are other notable discounts available. Razer’s Stream Controller X, a customizable controller with 15 LCD buttons, is on sale for $125.90 at Amazon. Sony’s WF-C700N wireless earbuds are currently priced at $89.99 at Best Buy, providing good sound quality and multipoint support. The original Theragun Mini, a portable massage gun, is available for $139.99 at Best Buy. Lastly, Anker’s Powerhouse 521, a portable power station with multiple ports, is priced at $186.99 on Amazon.

These deals offer great savings for those in need of household gadgets and tech accessories.