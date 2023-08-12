Roomba Robot Vacuums on Sale: iRobot Roomba j7+ and Roomba j7+ Combo

Some of the most advanced Roomba robot vacuums are currently on sale at Wellbots. One option is the iRobot Roomba j7+, which includes the innovative poop detection technology. The vacuum’s advanced sensors are designed to avoid pet feces, and it comes with a “Pet Owner Official Promise” (P.O.O.P.) policy that guarantees a free replacement if the device runs over pet waste within the first year. Additionally, the Roomba j7+ features intelligent mapping capabilities, allowing you to choose which rooms it cleans and schedule multiple cleanings per day. The usual price for the Roomba j7+ is $800, but with the coupon code ENGROOMBA200, you can get it for just $549.

For those looking for more functionality, there is also the Roomba j7+ Combo. This upgraded model retains all the features of the Roomba j7+, including self-emptying and poop detection, but adds wet mopping capabilities. With the Roomba j7+ Combo, you can effortlessly transition between carpet and floor cleaning, and it even has a feature that lifts the mop when it detects it’s on a carpet to help keep your rugs dry. The typical cost for the Roomba j7+ Combo is $1,100.

Both the Roomba j7+ and Roomba j7+ Combo can be managed using the iRobot mobile app. The app allows you to control smart mapping, remote startup, and scheduling. It is user-friendly and adds significant value to the Roomba robot cleaners.

Take advantage of the exclusive $200 discount for Engadget readers by using the coupon code ENGROOMBA200. This is a great opportunity to get the iRobot Roomba j7+ or the Roomba j7+ Combo at a discounted price.