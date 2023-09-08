CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

State-Backed Hackers Breach U.S. Aeronautical Organization

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
State-Backed Hackers Breach U.S. Aeronautical Organization

Summary: A joint advisory by CISA, the FBI, and USCYBERCOM reveals that state-backed hacking groups have breached a U.S. aeronautical organization using exploits targeting critical vulnerabilities in Zoho and Fortinet. Although the attackers have not been identified, they are linked to Iranian exploitation efforts. The hackers gained unauthorized access to the organization’s network through vulnerabilities in Zoho ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus and a Fortinet firewall. The advisory warns that these threat groups frequently scan for vulnerabilities in unpatched devices and once they infiltrate a network, they will maintain persistence on hacked infrastructure components. Network defenders are advised to apply recommended mitigations and best practices to secure their infrastructure. This breach follows previous warnings from CISA about unpatched vulnerabilities in ManageEngine instances and the exploitation of Zoho flaws by state-backed groups. The Fortinet vulnerability, CVE-2022-42475, was also exploited in zero-day attacks against government organizations. Fortinet disclosed that additional malicious payloads were downloaded onto compromised devices during the attacks.

Definitions:
– CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, an agency of the U.S. federal government.
– FBI: Federal Bureau of Investigation, the domestic intelligence and security service of the United States.
– USCYBERCOM: United States Cyber Command, the combatant command responsible for U.S. military operations in cyberspace.
– Zoho ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus: A helpdesk and asset management software developed by Zoho Corporation.
– Fortinet: A multinational corporation that develops and sells cybersecurity solutions, including firewalls and VPNs.
– CVE: Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures, a list of publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Sources:
– CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
– FBI: Federal Bureau of Investigation
– USCYBERCOM: United States Cyber Command
– Zoho Corporation
– Fortinet

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

The World Series of Warzone Finals: How to Get a Free Modern Warfare 3 Beta Code

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

New Study Shows Promising Growth for the Digital Sedation Headset Market

Sep 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

China’s Crackdown on iPhone Use Causes Apple to Lose Market Value

Sep 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Rust’s New Airborne Update Introduces Attack Helicopters and More

Sep 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

The World Series of Warzone Finals: How to Get a Free Modern Warfare 3 Beta Code

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

New Study Shows Promising Growth for the Digital Sedation Headset Market

Sep 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

China’s Crackdown on iPhone Use Causes Apple to Lose Market Value

Sep 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments