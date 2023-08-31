iQOO Unveils Z8 and Z8x: The Latest Additions to the Z Series

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, iQOO, has recently announced two new smartphones in their Z series – the iQOO Z8 and Z8x. These phones pack impressive features and capabilities, offering users a high-quality mobile experience.

The iQOO Z8 boasts a 6.64-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 91.06% screen-to-body ratio, providing users with an immersive viewing experience.

Under the hood, the iQOO Z8 is equipped with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, replacing the Snapdragon 782G SoC found in its predecessor. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and features a 64MP rear camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

On the other hand, the iQOO Z8x features an 8MP front camera and is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, replacing the Snapdragon 695. It also offers up to 12GB of RAM and has a 50MP primary camera alongside a 2MP portrait camera. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 6000mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

Both models run on Android 13 with OriginOS 3.0 and offer dual SIM capabilities, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and USB Type-C ports. The iQOO Z8x is priced at 1299 yuan (USD 275 / Rs. 22,770 approx.), 1399 yuan (USD 192 / Rs. 16,155 approx.), and 1499 yuan (US$ 206 / Rs. 17,075 approx.) for the different storage variants.

The iQOO Z8, on the other hand, is priced at 1699 yuan (USD 234 / Rs. 19,350 approx.), 1799 yuan (USD 247 / Rs. 20,490 approx.), and 1999 yuan (US$ 290 / Rs. 24,000 approx.). Both phones are available for order and will go on sale in China from September 7th.

In conclusion, the iQOO Z8 and Z8x bring a range of exciting features to the table, showcasing iQOO’s dedication to providing innovative and high-performing smartphones for consumers. With their advanced specifications and competitive pricing, they are set to make a mark in the Chinese smartphone market.

