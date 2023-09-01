iQoo Z8 and iQoo Z8x: New Z-Series Smartphones Launched in China

The iQoo Z8 and iQoo Z8x have been unveiled as the latest additions to the iQoo Z-series lineup in China. These smartphones come with Android 13-based OriginOS 3.0 and are the successors to the iQoo Z7 and iQoo Z7x, respectively.

The iQoo Z8 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the iQoo Z8x features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. Both devices boast dual rear camera setups and support fast charging. They also share similar display specifications.

In terms of pricing and availability, the iQoo Z8 and iQoo Z8x are available in Moon Porcelain White, Hoshino Ao (Blue), and Yaoye Black color options. The iQoo Z8 is offered in three storage variants: 8GB + 256GB priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,300), 12GB + 256GB priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,500), and 12GB + 512GB priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800).

On the other hand, the iQoo Z8x comes in an 8GB + 128GB variant priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,800), an 8GB + 256GB variant priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000), and a 12GB + 256GB variant priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,100). Pre-orders for both smartphones are currently available in China, with sales starting from September 7.

In terms of specifications, the iQoo Z8 and iQoo Z8x feature a 6.64-inch IPS full-HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 19:9. They both run on Android 13-based OriginOS 3.0 out-of-the-box. The iQoo Z8 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the iQoo Z8x is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.

When it comes to the camera setup, the iQoo Z8 boasts a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The iQoo Z8x, on the other hand, features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the iQoo Z8 has a 16-megapixel front camera, while the iQoo Z8x sports an 8-megapixel front camera.

In terms of battery, the iQoo Z8 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired Ultra-Flash Charging support, while the iQoo Z8x is backed by a larger 6,000mAh battery with 44W wired flash charging support. Both phones feature side-mounted fingerprint sensors, face unlock, and offer 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. Additionally, they both include a 3.5mm audio jack.

The iQoo Z8 weighs 200 grams and measures 164.58mm x 75.80mm x 8.79mm, while the iQoo Z8x weighs 199.6 grams and measures 164.63mm x 75.80mm x 9.10mm.

