iQoo Expands Product Portfolio with Z8 Series Smartphones in China

Vivo’s sub-brand, iQoo, has recently launched its new Z-series smartphones in China. The iQoo Z8 lineup, which includes the iQoo Z8 and iQoo Z8x, is the successor to last year’s iQoo Z7 series. Both smartphones feature LCD screens with Full HD+ resolution.

The iQoo Z8 is powered by a MediaTek chipset, while the more affordable iQoo Z8x model is equipped with a Qualcomm mobile platform. Pre-orders for the phones have already begun, and they are set to go on sale on September 7. Additionally, iQoo has launched the iQoo Z7 Pro smartphone in India.

The iQoo Z8 comes in three different colors: Porcelain White, Blue, and Black. The pricing for the 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB models is 1599 yuan, 1799 yuan, and 1999 yuan, respectively. The iQoo Z8x also comes in similar color variants and has three RAM/storage options, priced at 1299 yuan, 1399 yuan, and 1499 yuan.

Both smartphones feature a 6.64-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The iQoo Z8 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the iQoo Z8x is equipped with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 mobile platform. Both models offer up to 12GB of RAM and pack dual rear camera setups. The iQoo Z8 houses a 64MP main camera with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor, while the iQoo Z8x features a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP portrait camera. Both smartphones come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of battery, the iQoo Z8 is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, while the iQoo Z8x features a 6000mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

With the addition of the iQoo Z8 series to its product portfolio, iQoo continues to offer high-performance smartphones with impressive specifications at competitive prices.

Definitions:

– LCD: Liquid Crystal Display, a type of flat-panel display technology.

– Full HD+: A display resolution of 1920×1080 pixels or higher.

– Chipset: The integrated circuit that contains the functions of a computer’s central processing unit.

– Mobile Platform: A hardware and software platform designed for use in mobile devices.

– RAM: Random Access Memory, a type of computer memory that can be read from and written to by the processor.

– OIS: Optical Image Stabilization, a technology used to reduce blurring in photos and videos.

– VC Cooling Chamber: A cooling system designed to dissipate heat from a device, improving its performance and preventing overheating.

