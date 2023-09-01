iQOO Launches iQOO Z8 and Z8x: A Closer Look at the Features

The iQOO Z8 and Z8x have been unveiled by iQOO, adding to the Z-series lineup. These Android smartphones come with the latest OriginOS 3.0, based on Android 13. Offering an upgrade from their predecessors, the iQOO Z7 and Z7x, these devices come with notable features such as 120Hz displays and dual rear camera systems.

Both the iQOO Z8 and Z8x sport a 6.64-inch IPS full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. These displays boast an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth user experience. The phones come pre-loaded with Android 13-based OriginOS 3.0, ensuring a modern and efficient software experience.

In terms of camera capabilities, the iQOO Z8 features a dual rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), along with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the other hand, the iQOO Z8x offers a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the iQOO Z8 comes with a 16MP front camera, while the iQOO Z8x features an 8MP front camera.

When it comes to battery and charging, the iQOO Z8 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging. In contrast, the iQOO Z8x packs a larger 6,000mAh battery with 44W wired flash charging support, ensuring long-lasting power.

Both devices prioritize security with the inclusion of side-mounted fingerprint sensors and face unlock features. In terms of connectivity, they support 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C. Additionally, they retain the traditional 3.5mm audio jack, allowing users to connect their wired headphones without the need for adapters.

The iQOO Z8 is available in three storage configurations: 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. The prices for these variants are approximately CNY 1,699, CNY 1,799, and CNY 1,999, respectively. On the other hand, the iQOO Z8x offers three variants: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB, priced at approximately CNY 1,299, CNY 1,399, and CNY 1,499, respectively.

Both phones are currently available for pre-order in China, with availability in stores starting from September 7th.

