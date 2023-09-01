iQOO Z7 Pro: A Mid-Range Phone with Premium Design and Powerful Hardware

The iQOO Z7 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that aims to stand out with its premium design and powerful hardware. While iQOO has traditionally focused on higher-end devices, the Z7 Pro offers a compelling package at a more affordable price.

The phone features a sleek and appealing design, weighing under 180 grams. It boasts a curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smooth and immersive visuals. Under the hood, the Z7 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, offering snappy performance. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and supports virtual RAM technology, allowing for additional memory expansion.

Running on the Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13, the iQOO Z7 Pro delivers a user-friendly experience. It comes equipped with a dual rear camera system, featuring a 64MP main sensor with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP shooter for capturing high-quality selfies.

In terms of security, the Z7 Pro offers an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance, providing added durability. The phone is powered by a 4600mAh battery and supports 66W fast charging, ensuring quick and convenient recharging.

With a starting price of Rs 23,999, the iQOO Z7 Pro offers great value for its features and specifications. It competes against other mid-range phones like the Realme 11 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 3, and Redmi Note 12 Pro in the market.

Overall, the iQOO Z7 Pro combines a premium design, high-performance hardware, and a range of features to deliver an impressive mid-range smartphone option for consumers.

Sources:

– News18 Tech – S Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech