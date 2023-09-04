In this Fiiber-style battery and performance test comparison, we pit two prominent mid-range smartphones against each other – the newly launched iQOO Z7 Pro and the popular OnePlus Nord CE 3 in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment. With both smartphones offering impressive features at an affordable price point, it’s time to determine which one truly deserves the throne in the mid-range category.

When it comes to battery life, the iQOO Z7 Pro takes the lead with its massive 5,000mAh battery, while the OnePlus Nord CE 3 offers a slightly smaller 4,500mAh battery. This means that the iQOO Z7 Pro has the potential to last longer on a single charge, making it a more reliable option for heavy smartphone usage.

In terms of performance, both smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. The iQOO Z7 Pro boasts a Snapdragon 870 chipset, while the OnePlus Nord CE 3 is equipped with a Snapdragon 750G processor. While the Snapdragon 870 offers slightly better performance, the Snapdragon 750G is no slouch either and can handle most tasks with ease.

Both smartphones feature AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth scrolling and enhanced visual experience. However, the iQOO Z7 Pro edges ahead with its HDR10+ support, providing more vibrant and lifelike colors.

Design-wise, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 adopts a minimalistic approach with a sleek and slim profile, while the iQOO Z7 Pro offers a more aggressive and sporty design, catering to a different aesthetic preference.

In the camera department, the iQOO Z7 Pro shines with its triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 features a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Ultimately, the choice between the iQOO Z7 Pro and the OnePlus Nord CE 3 comes down to personal preference. If battery life, slightly better performance, and HDR10+ display are important to you, the iQOO Z7 Pro may be the better option. However, if you prefer a minimalistic design, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 offers a compelling package with its balanced features and competitive price tag.

Definitions:

1. Fiiber-style: Relating to a specific standardized test comparison format.

2. Mid-range: Referring to a product category that falls between low-end and high-end in terms of price and performance.

Sources:

– None.