iQoo Set to Launch iQoo Z7 Pro Smartphone in India Today

Chinese smartphone maker iQoo is gearing up to launch its new Z-series smartphone in India. The company will unveil the mid-range iQoo Z7 Pro smartphone during an online event today. With its launch scheduled for 12 pm, iQoo will be live streaming the event on its social media channels.

The iQoo Z7 Pro will be available in two color options: Graphite and Blue Lagoon. Consumers will be able to purchase the smartphone online on Amazon.in.

iQoo has already confirmed some of the key specifications of the device. It will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G chipset. Impressively, this chipset achieves a benchmark score of over 700,000 on AnTuTu.

The camera system of the iQoo Z7 Pro has also been revealed. It features a 64MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) technology. The smartphone boasts a slim and sleek design, measuring a mere 7.36mm thin. The device’s visual appeal is enhanced by the curved 120Hz AMOLED display, providing an immersive visual experience. Furthermore, the rear surface of the device has an AG Glass finish, adding a touch of elegance.

iQoo has announced that the production of the iQoo Z7 Pro will take place at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility.

With the launch of the iQoo Z7 Pro smartphone, iQoo aims to offer consumers a mid-range phone with impressive performance and attractive design. As a subsidiary of Vivo, iQoo is well-positioned to tap into Vivo’s manufacturing capabilities to produce high-quality smartphones in India.

