iQOO Z7 Pro: The Latest Addition to the Z7 Series

The iQOO Z7 Pro has been officially launched in India, joining the Z7 series of devices. Packed with updates and improvements compared to the previously released iQOO Z7, the Z7 Pro offers an enhanced user experience. One standout feature is the larger curved 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This provides a stunning visual experience with smooth scrolling and vibrant colors. The device also retains the in-display fingerprint scanner and a 16MP front-facing camera cleverly housed within a punch-hole cutout.

Powering the iQOO Z7 Pro is MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 chipset, which is coupled with 8GB of RAM and a choice of either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The device boasts a powerful 64MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) for sharp and clear photos, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. The camera capabilities of the Z7 Pro have already been put to the test, and samples of photos and videos can be found online.

The device is equipped with a 4,600 mAh battery that supports super-fast 66W charging. iQOO claims that the device can be charged from 1% to 50% in just 22 minutes. On the software side, the Z7 Pro runs Funtouch OS 13, based on Android 13, and comes with a promise of 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security patches.

In terms of design, the iQOO Z7 Pro is available in two stunning colors: Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte. The device is also rated IP52 dust and water-resistant, providing added durability and peace of mind.

Pricing for the iQOO Z7 Pro starts at INR 23,999 ($290) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at INR 24,999 ($302). Open sales for the Z7 Pro are scheduled to begin on September 5 via iQOO India and Amazon.

In conclusion, the iQOO Z7 Pro offers an array of impressive features, including its stunning display, powerful processor, high-quality cameras, and fast-charging capabilities. With its attractive design and competitive pricing, the Z7 Pro is set to be a popular choice among tech enthusiasts in India.

Definitions:

– AMOLED: Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode display technology that provides high contrast, vibrant colors, and deeper blacks.

– FHD+: Full High Definition Plus resolution, indicating a display resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels or higher.

– Refresh Rate: The number of times per second that the display refreshes the image. A higher refresh rate results in smoother motion.

Sources:

– This article is based on information from a source article.