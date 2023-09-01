iQOO Z7 Pro 5G: A Mid-Range Powerhouse with Impressive Features

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G has been introduced in India, offering a remarkable combination of performance, sleek design, and excellent camera capabilities. With a competitive price starting at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, the Z7 Pro is positioned as a mid-range smartphone that delivers exceptional value for money.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Mobile Platform, the iQOO Z7 Pro provides outstanding performance for multitasking and gaming. Its AMOLED Curved Display boasts 1.07 billion colors and a peak local brightness of 1300 nits, ensuring vibrant visuals and immersive viewing experiences. The display’s 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate contribute to smooth graphics and responsive touch interactions. The Schott Xensation UP glass protection enhances the durability of the screen.

In terms of battery life, the iQOO Z7 Pro features a 4600mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge technology, enabling all-day usage with quick charging capabilities. The device also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Dual 5G SIM for fast internet connectivity.

For gamers, the iQOO Z7 Pro offers Motion Control in Ultra Game Mode and a 1200Hz touch response rate, enhancing the gaming experience with precise controls and smooth gameplay. The Ultra Game Mode optimizes system performance and network conditions to deliver seamless gaming sessions.

The camera capabilities of the iQOO Z7 Pro are impressive as well. It features a 64MP AURA Light OIS rear camera system, accompanied by a 16MP front camera and a 2MP Bokeh Camera. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Super Night Mode and Camera Panning Portrait Style features, which enable stunning low-light photography and artistic portrait shots.

Weighing just 175g and with a thickness of 7.36mm, the iQOO Z7 Pro is designed to be stylish and convenient. It is available in two attractive colors, Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte.

The iQOO Z7 Pro is manufactured in Vivo’s Greater Noida facility, supporting the “Make in India” initiative. iQOO also provides hassle-free after-sales service with over 650 company-owned service centers nationwide.

With its powerful processor, impressive display, and camera capabilities, the iQOO Z7 Pro aims to leave a mark in the mid-range smartphone segment, offering a compelling option for consumers looking for a high-performing device without breaking the bank.

Sources:

– iQOO India: CEO Nipun Marya

– Amazon India: Director of Wireless and Home Entertainment Ranjit Babu