The iQOO Z7 Pro Now Available in India

Sep 5, 2023
The iQOO Z7 Pro, which was recently unveiled, is now available for purchase in India. This flagship smartphone from iQOO comes in two color options, Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte, with two memory configurations – 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. The prices for these variants are INR23,999 ($290/€270) and INR24,999 ($300/€280) respectively. Interested buyers can purchase the iQOO Z7 Pro through iQOO’s official website and Amazon.in.

The iQOO Z7 Pro is powered by the Dimensity 7200 SoC and runs on the Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 operating system. The device features a 6.78-inch 120Hz FullHD+ curved AMOLED display with a fingerprint scanner integrated underneath for biometric authentication.

For photography enthusiasts, the iQOO Z7 Pro boasts a 16MP front-facing camera housed within a punch hole in the center of the display. The dual-camera setup on the back consists of a 64MP primary camera with optical image stabilization and electronic image stabilization, along with a 2MP depth sensor.

In terms of other features, the iQOO Z7 Pro supports 5G connectivity and has an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance. It is equipped with a 4,600mAh battery and supports 66W wired charging.

Overall, the iQOO Z7 Pro offers a powerful performance with its advanced processor and ample memory options. It also provides a high-quality display, impressive cameras, and convenient features such as biometric authentication and fast charging. With its availability in India, consumers can now experience the premium features of the iQOO Z7 Pro firsthand.

