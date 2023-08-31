iQoo Z7 Pro 5G: Upgraded Features and Affordable Pricing

The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G has been launched in India, joining the existing Z7 lineup, which includes the iQoo Z7 and the iQoo Z7s. This new model comes with significant upgrades compared to its predecessors. It is available in two storage options and two different color variants.

The base model of the iQoo Z7 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W wired Flash Charge support. On the other hand, the “s-model” carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset with similar charging capacities.

In terms of pricing, the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 23,999, while the 8GB + 256GB option is listed at Rs. 24,999. Additionally, there are discounts and bank offers of up to Rs. 2,000, bringing down the effective prices to Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 22,999 respectively. The phone will be available for purchase starting from September 5 through Amazon and the official iQoo website.

The iQoo Z7 Pro features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, coupled with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The phone runs on Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13.

The primary rear camera is a 64-megapixel Samsung GW3 sensor, accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a ring-like LED light. The front camera has a 16-megapixel sensor.

The iQoo Z7 Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and is rated IP52 for dust and water resistance. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C.

With its upgraded features and affordable pricing, the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is an attractive option for smartphone buyers in India. It offers a powerful performance, impressive display, and a reliable camera system, making it a promising choice in the mid-range segment.

Sources:

– iQoo Z7 Pro 5G specifications: Gadgets 360

– Image: iQoo Official Website