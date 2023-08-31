The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G: A Stylish and Powerful Mid-Range Smartphone

The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is the latest addition to iQoo’s Z series of smartphones in India, and it stands out with its impressive design and powerful performance. Priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs. 22,999 for the 256GB variant, this smartphone offers great value for money.

One of the standout features of the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is its stylish design. It comes in a Blue Lagoon color variant and a Graphite Matte color variant, both of which exude a premium look and feel. The phone is lightweight, weighing just 175g, and has a slim profile with a thickness of 7.36mm. Despite its slim size, it houses a large 4,600mAh battery. Furthermore, the phone has an IP52 rating, making it resistant to dust and water.

Powering the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, which is built on a 4nm fabrication process. This processor promises excellent power efficiency and can achieve a high AnTuTu (v10) score of over 700K. The phone also boasts 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and comes in two storage configurations: 128GB and 256GB.

The display of the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is another highlight. It features a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and curved edges on two sides. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz, ensuring smooth and responsive touch interactions. It also includes Schott’s Xensation Up glass for scratch protection.

In terms of software, the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G runs on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. The phone comes with several preinstalled apps, providing a ready-to-use experience.

For photography enthusiasts, the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G offers a 64-megapixel main camera with optical stabilization and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. However, it lacks an ultra-wide camera. The selfie camera sports a 16-megapixel sensor.

In conclusion, the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is a compelling mid-range smartphone that delivers a stylish design and powerful performance. With its competitive pricing and impressive features, it is certainly worth considering for those who value both design aesthetics and performance in their next smartphone.

