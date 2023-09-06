iQoo Neo 7 Receives Price Cut in India

The popular gaming smartphone, iQoo Neo 7, has received a significant price cut in India. The device, launched earlier this year by Chinese smartphone maker iQoo, is now more affordable for customers looking for a mid-range gaming smartphone.

The iQoo Neo 7 boasts an FHD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity series chipset, making it a powerful device for gaming enthusiasts. The smartphone comes in two variants – 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. Both versions have received a price drop of Rs 2,000.

Prior to the price cut, the 8GB version was priced at Rs 29,999, while the 12GB variant was priced at Rs 33,999. Now, after the price reduction, customers can purchase the 8GB version for Rs 27,999, and the 12GB variant for Rs 31,999.

In addition to the reduced prices, iQoo is also offering some additional discounts to buyers. Customers purchasing the iQoo Neo 7 from iQoo.com will receive an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI bank cards. The company is also providing a no-cost EMI option and a 15-day replacement policy.

The iQoo Neo 7 features a large 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a brightness of up to 1500 nits. It is the first smartphone from iQoo to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC chipset.

Regarding the camera specifications, the Neo 7 offers a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 64MP main camera with OIS, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a capable 16MP front camera.

The device is equipped with a robust 5000mAh dual-cell battery that supports rapid 120W fast charging. This enables the battery to charge up to 50% in just 10 minutes. Furthermore, iQoo claims that the battery retains 80% of its health even after enduring 1000 charging cycles.

With its price cut and impressive specifications, the iQoo Neo 7 is now a more enticing option for gamers in India who are looking for a powerful smartphone at an affordable price.

Sources:

– iQoo Neo 7 smartphone specifications – Company Statement

– iQoo Neo 7 price cut in India – Company Announcement.