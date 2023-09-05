iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G: A Mid-Range Gaming Beast

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is a mid-range smartphone that offers flagship-level performance at an affordable price point. With its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, this device is capable of delivering impressive gaming experiences.

In terms of design, the Neo 7 Pro features a polycarbonate frame with curved edges. Depending on the color option chosen, the device can either blend in or stand out. The Dark Storm variant has a subtle shimmer, while the Fearless Flame variant is a vibrant orange. The smartphone feels sturdy and durable in the hand, although it is slightly heavy and thick.

The front of the Neo 7 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch 120 Hz full HD+ AMOLED display, which supports HDR10+ playback. The vibrant colors, solid peak brightness of 1,300 nits, and loud dual speakers offer an excellent multimedia experience.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Neo 7 Pro has a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The primary camera captures good images, although the ultrawide lens struggles with capturing details in low-light conditions.

Running on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, the Neo 7 Pro is equipped with either 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. The device boasts fast LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage, ensuring smooth and efficient performance. Gaming on this device is seamless, with no signs of lag or stutter, thanks to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and an independent gaming chip that enhances frame rates during gameplay.

The Neo 7 Pro is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery that can last well over six hours of screen time with moderate everyday use. The standout feature of this device is its 120 W fast charging, which can fully charge the battery in under 30 minutes.

Overall, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is an excellent choice for gamers looking for a mid-range smartphone that offers flagship-level performance. With its powerful chipset, impressive display, and fast charging capabilities, this device provides a fantastic gaming experience.

