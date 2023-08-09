Apple Moves the End Call Button in iOS 17 Update

Apple is making a subtle change to the iPhone’s software with the upcoming iOS 17 update. The big red “end call” button is moving, which is likely to mess with users’ muscle memory. The phone app will receive a series of updates, including a redesigned layout that positions the hang-up button at the bottom right of the screen. Currently, the button is situated separately at the bottom middle of the phone app, below the buttons for muting, accessing the keypad, or adding a call.

The new call screen, already available as a beta version for developers, has received mixed reactions from iOS users on social media. Some users expressed frustration, recognizing that muscle memory will need to be relearned. Apple has not provided a comment on the matter.

During Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in May, the company showcased various new features coming to iOS 17 to personalize and customize calling and messaging experiences. iPhone users will be able to create custom contact “posters,” personalized images that appear when making or receiving calls. Another feature, Live Voicemail, transcribes a caller’s message in real-time, allowing users to decide whether to ignore or take the call. Additionally, NameDrop enables users to share their contact information by placing two iPhones close together. FaceTime will also support the option to leave video messages when a person is unavailable for a chat.

iOS 17 will also include improvements such as a more accurate autocorrect, enhanced dictation in iMessage, and a more responsive Siri. Apple traditionally releases its latest mobile operating system in September, following its annual iPhone event.