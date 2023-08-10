Apple Moves End Call Button in iPhone’s Software Update

Apple is set to make a subtle change to the iPhone’s software in the upcoming iOS 17 update. One notable change is the repositioning of the end call button in the phone app. Currently located at the bottom middle of the screen, the hang up button will now be situated in the bottom right corner, alongside other functions such as muting and keypad access.

This shift in button placement has sparked mixed reactions among iOS users on social media. Some lament the disruption to their muscle memory, while others see it as a way to streamline the look of the phone app and consolidate all functions in one place.

Apple has not provided any comment on the updated design of the phone app. However, at the Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this year, the company showcased several new tools coming to iOS 17 to enhance calling and messaging experiences.

One notable feature is the ability for iPhone users to create custom “posters” for their contacts. These personalized images will appear when making or receiving calls. Another feature, called Live Voicemail, transcribes callers’ messages in real time, allowing users to decide whether to answer or ignore the call. Additionally, a tool called NameDrop enables users to share their contact information by simply holding two iPhones close together. FaceTime will also support leaving video messages for times when the recipient is unavailable for a chat.

Overall, iOS 17 promises improvements in autocorrect accuracy, dictation in iMessage, and Siri responsiveness. Apple typically releases its latest mobile operating system in September, following its annual iPhone event.