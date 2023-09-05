iPhone Ultra Rumored to Shoot Enhanced Spatial Photos and Videos for Apple Vision Pro Headset

According to an unnamed source on Weibo, Apple’s upcoming top-end model of the iPhone, possibly called the iPhone Ultra, may have the ability to capture enhanced spatial photos and videos specifically designed for the Apple Vision Pro headset. This new information, reported by MacRumors, suggests that the iPhone Ultra will revolutionize the capabilities of mobile phone cameras.

The source claims that the iPhone Ultra will redefine the expectations of what kind of photos and videos a mobile phone can capture. It is believed that this model will be optimized to work seamlessly with the immersive 3D nature of the Apple Vision Pro headset. The headset already has outward facing cameras that are capable of capturing 3D shots with added depth and even includes a dedicated button for this purpose.

However, it is speculated that the iPhone Ultra will be released after the Apple Vision Pro hits the market in early 2024. This means that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max, expected to be unveiled on September 12 at Apple’s launch event, may not have the 3D capture feature. Unless Apple retrofits the software on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it is likely that the enhanced spatial capture will be reserved for the subsequent top iPhone model, which is expected to be launched towards the end of 2024.

Given this information, it is possible that the iPhone Ultra will feature additional sensors to enhance the existing wide camera, telephoto camera, ultra-wide camera, and LiDAR scanner. While we await the unveiling of the iPhone 15, all eyes will be on Apple’s launch event on September 12, where we can expect to learn more about the future of Apple’s flagship smartphones.

Sources: Weibo, MacRumors