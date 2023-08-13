iPhone SE Fourth Generation to Feature iPhone 15 Pro-Style Action Button and Other Upgrades

The upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE is set to receive a significant upgrade with new features, according to a reliable leaker known as “Unknownz21.” This latest information aligns with previous reports that suggested the new iPhone SE would be based on the iPhone 14 design.

One noteworthy alteration is the inclusion of a USB-C port, marking a departure from the Lightning connector used in previous iPhone SE models. Additionally, the device is expected to incorporate Face ID technology, refuting previous rumors that it would retain a Touch ID button.

Perhaps the most exciting feature is the introduction of an Action Button, similar to the one found on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This will differentiate the iPhone SE from the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, as these flagship models are not expected to have this feature. The iPhone SE will also retain a single rear camera setup, similar to the current model.

Manufacturers are already vying for orders to supply OLED display panels for the fourth-generation iPhone SE, a significant upgrade from the LCD screens used in previous models. Another notable addition is the inclusion of Apple’s custom 5G modem, which has been the subject of rumors for some time. However, the new iPhone SE is not expected to be released until 2025.

While the official announcement of the new iPhone SE is pending, Apple is gearing up for its annual fall event on September 12. Alongside the unveiling of the iPhone 15 lineup, other products are expected to be showcased. These include the Apple Watch Series 9, bringing new features and improvements to the popular wearable device.

As we await further details from Apple, the development of iOS 17 continues with the release of the fifth beta. This latest beta contains minor refinements and tweaks as the operating system approaches its final stages of testing. Additionally, Apple has released the third public beta of iOS 17, allowing non-developers to experience and provide feedback on the upcoming software update.

Overall, the fourth-generation iPhone SE is generating significant anticipation with its upgraded features, including the Action Button, USB-C port, and improved display. Apple fans can look forward to the company’s fall event for further announcements and insights into upcoming products.